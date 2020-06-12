APH Reports 23rd Case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District – Algoma Manor Nursing Home

Algoma Public Health is advising of the 23rd case of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. The avenue of exposure is unknown, and there are no details published other than the following:

Close contacts have been notified

Unknown exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Central & East Algoma and Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Community spread remains possible and likely in all regions of Algoma

All Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure

New this time is the addition of “Central” to the evidence of ongoing community spread. By clicking the link that APH offers on their website – it sends you to a link on the Algoma Manor Nursing Home in Thessalon:

As part of ongoing, proactive surveillance testing, COVID-19 has been confirmed in one staff member of Algoma Manor. All other initial lab results have been negative. Some results are pending.

Algoma Manor is working closely with Algoma Public Health. Based on careful investigation of all available information, the risk of exposure is low, and limited to a non-resident area. Nonetheless we are putting “suspect outbreak” measures in place until the remainder of recent test results are reported. All residents continue to be monitored for symptoms every day, and any symptomatic resident is immediately tested. All staff also continue to wear masks at all times.

Algoma Public Health has notified close contacts, and additional guidance has been provided to potentially affected staff. At this time, a formal outbreak has not been declared at our facility.

To date the cases in the Algoma District have been:

18 in the Sault Ste. Marie area (evidence of community spread),

2 in Central/East Algoma, and

3 in Elliot Lake & Area.

Twenty-one cases have been resolved with no fatalities.

Algoma Public Health states, “To protect the identity of individuals, and to comply with privacy law, Algoma Public Health does not provide name or address information for people who test positive for COVID-19. “