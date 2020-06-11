Morning News Tidbits – June 11

Weather – A few showers ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 8. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3.

Marine Forecast – Strong wind warning in effect. Wind northwest 30 knots diminishing to west 20 this morning then veering to northwest 20 early this evening. Wind diminishing to northwest 15 Friday morning. Waves 2 to 3 metres subsiding to one and one half metres near noon and to one Friday morning. Showers ending this morning.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health – June 10, 2020 (5:00 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 8,486 Positive 22 Negative 7,812 Pending 652 Deceased 0 Resolved 21

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

Manitou Gold is expanding land base. It has acquired the Shihan property from private vendors adding to their Goudreau Gold Project Portfolio. They now have 340 square kilometres. In order to acquire its interest in the Property, the Company is required to issue an aggregate of 1,400,000 common shares to the Vendors. The Property is also subject to an existing 2% net smelter royalty in favour of a third party, one-quarter of which may be purchased by the Vendors for $500,000. The acquisition of the Property remains subject to various closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

It has been reported that Premier Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are being tested for COVID-19 after Education Minister Stephen Lecce came into contact with an infected person and later tested negative for the virus. On Tuesday, the Premier’s nephew, Toronto councillor Michael Ford, announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Associate Minister of Small Business and Red Tape Reduction will be joined by Mélanie Joly, Canada’s Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, to make an announcement regarding joint provincial and federal efforts to help small businesses in Ontario access opportunities online at 9:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

There were no new forest fires confirmed by late afternoon of June 10, with Kirkland Lake 1, located approximately 2 kilometres north of Belle Vallée, continuing to be observed at 15.8 hectares. The fire hazard is low across the entire Northeast region.

No new forest fires were discovered in the Northwest region by the mid-afternoon of June 10, with Red Lake 2, near Pikangikum, under control at 0.4 hectares. The fire hazard is low across the Northwest Fire Region.