Jun 10, 2020 at 14:31 – The power has been restored in the Mission.
Jun 10, 2020 at 13:31 – Just after 12:30 p.m. The Wawa Fire Department, SE OPP and Algoma Power were called to Tamarack Avenue for a tree on fire. The tree had contacted the powerline. Technicians from Algoma Power isolated that line and removed the tree. Power has been restored along Mission Road (SP&G, Tim’s).
With the wind gusts that Wawa and area are experiencing may mean more outages until the wind calms. WawaWeather.net recorded an average of 23km/h with gusts of up to 69km/h in the past several hours.
Jun 10, 2020 at 13:02 – Wawa-news has been told of a power outage that is affecting parts of Wawa including Mission Road, The Mission, and Sandy Beach. Algoma Power has been notified.
- Coast Guard responding to report of aground barge in lower St. Marys River – UPDATED - June 10, 2020
- Agawa Tour Train Pulls Pin on 2020 Season - June 10, 2020
- Power Outage in Wawa & Area – UPDATED - June 10, 2020