Breaking News

Power Outage in Wawa & Area – UPDATED

Post Views: 208
2020 - June10 Power Out
powerout-jun10--6
Orientation: 1
« 1 of 8 »

Jun 10, 2020 at 14:31 – The power has been restored in the Mission.

Jun 10, 2020 at 13:31 – Just after 12:30 p.m. The Wawa Fire Department, SE OPP and Algoma Power were called to Tamarack Avenue for a tree on fire. The tree had contacted the powerline. Technicians from Algoma Power isolated that line and removed the tree. Power has been restored along Mission Road (SP&G, Tim’s).

With the wind gusts that Wawa and area are experiencing may mean more outages until the wind calms. WawaWeather.net recorded an average of 23km/h with gusts of up to 69km/h in the past several hours.

Jun 10, 2020 at 13:02 – Wawa-news has been told of a power outage that is affecting parts of Wawa including Mission Road, The Mission, and Sandy Beach. Algoma Power has been notified.

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*