Power Outage in Wawa & Area – UPDATED

2020 - June10 Power Out Orientation: 1

– The power has been restored in the Mission.

Just after 12:30 p.m. The Wawa Fire Department, SE OPP and Algoma Power were called to Tamarack Avenue for a tree on fire. The tree had contacted the powerline. Technicians from Algoma Power isolated that line and removed the tree. Power has been restored along Mission Road (SP&G, Tim’s).



With the wind gusts that Wawa and area are experiencing may mean more outages until the wind calms. WawaWeather.net recorded an average of 23km/h with gusts of up to 69km/h in the past several hours.

– Wawa-news has been told of a power outage that is affecting parts of Wawa including Mission Road, The Mission, and Sandy Beach. Algoma Power has been notified.