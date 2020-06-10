Agawa Tour Train Pulls Pin on 2020 Season

On May 6th, the Agawa Canyon Tour Train suspended operation until September first due to the COVID-19 virus. At that time it was stated that “in accordance with guidance from the Government of Canada, we have made the decision to delay the start of the Agawa Canyon Train Tour season until, September 1, 2020. We will re-evaluate the situation after the province of Ontario lifts the mandatory shutdown order.”
Yesterday, on social media came the following announcement:
I hope that this correspondence finds you well as we collectively address the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is with regret that CN is announcing that the entire ACTT 2020 season is cancelled in the interest of public health and safety. This decision is in line with existing restrictions at both the provincial and federal levels, as we continue to witness extended states of emergency and limitations on non-essential travel.
Should members of the public, who had a booking with ACTT reach out about this matter, please know that Jacques Luce, Manager of Passenger Operations, remains available to address their concerns at [email protected] or by phone at (514) 399-5101.
