WFHT welcomes Registered Occupational Therapist Jamie Kirk

The Wawa Family Health Team is excited to announce that a Registered Occupational Therapist has joined our team and would like to welcome Jamie Kirk.

Jamie completed her undergraduate at Algoma University and continued on to obtain her Masters of Occupational Therapy at Western University. Jamie grew up outside of Sault Ste. Marie and moved to Wawa while working for Thrive Child Development Centre. Raising her beautiful family here.

She bring with her experience and passion in child development, physical and cognitive rehabilitation and mental health. Jamie will be providing mental health services for patients with mild to moderate conditions and lending support to other patient needs and programs such as the Aging Well program.