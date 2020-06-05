Breaking News

DeConstruction and Re-Construction begins on Mission Road

A look before construction begins.
The deconstruction of Mission Road (Chris Simon Drive) and Main Street (Gladstone) has begun. The first dump truck of pavement was loaded and removed Tuesday morning.

This rejuvenation of Mission Road will change from 4 lanes to two opposing lanes with a turning lane separating them. The two outside lanes will become bike lanes. Construction is expected to be completed before November 30, 2020; but as is in all construction projects – weather dependant.

 

Brenda Stockton
