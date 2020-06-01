Manitoulin OPP investigate Fatal ATV Collision

Manitoulin OPP with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigators are investigating a fatal ATV collision that occurred May 31st at approximately 3:20 p.m.

Members of the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), with the assistance of the Manitoulin-Sudbury District Emergency Medical Service (EMS) responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Skipper Lane, Gordon Township. The investigation has since revealed that the ATV left the roadway. The driver of the ATV had severe injuries and died later at hospital. The ATV driver was identified as Sandy Merrylees from Gore Bay.