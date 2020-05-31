Sunday Morning News – May 31

Weather – The frost advisory was lifted at 5:15 this morning.

Today – A few showers ending this morning then clearing. High 12. UV index 7 or high. Tonight will be clear with a low of 5C.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 30, 2020 (12:30 p.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 7,309 Positive 21 Negative 6,570 Pending 718 Deceased 0 Resolved 20

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

In the Northeast Forest Fire Region, there were no new forest fires confirmed on the afternoon of May 30. There are three remaining active fires in the Northeast, with Wawa 2 being observed at 0.3 of a hectare.

In the Northwest region, one new fire was discovered in the Northwest Region yesterday, Fort Frances 4 was discovered near Hwy. 502, approximately 42 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances near Big Sawbill Lake. The 0.1 hectare fire is under control.

There are three active fires in the Northwest Region, all of which are under control.

The fire hazard is predominantly moderate in the region with a pocket of high hazard in the Quetico region. A low hazard prevails throughout most of the Nipigon sector and the Far North