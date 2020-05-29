Friday Morning News – May 29

Weather – Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Fog dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight- Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 27, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 6,747 Positive 21 Negative 6,253 Pending 473 Deceased 0 Resolved 20

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)

News Tidbits:

Wesdome Gold Mines has released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Kiena mine complex, about 15 km northwest of Val-d’Or and 100 km east of Rouyn-Noranda in Quebec. They have estimated a mine life of eight years producing an average of 85,931 oz. of gold annually at cash operating costs of $374 per oz. and all-in sustaining costs of $512 per ounce.

Don’t forget to remove your studded tires. The OPP are reminding motorists that they need to be removed by June 1st, 2020.

At 11:30 a.m., Dr. Vanessa Allen, Chief, Medical Microbiology, Public Health Ontario Laboratory, Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health, and Dr. Dirk Huyer, Chief Coroner for Ontario and Executive Lead, COVID-19 Testing Approach, will hold a technical briefing on the next phase of the province’s COVID-19 testing strategy.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

There were no new forest fires confirmed on the afternoon of May 28 in the northeast region. There are six active fires in the Northeast, only one is local – Wawa 2 is being observed at 0.3 of a hectare. It is located on the south shore of Dodds Lake at the north end of Lake Superior Provincial Park.The fire hazard ranges from low to high across the Northeast Region. Most areas located north of Sault Ste. Marie and Temiskaming Shores are showing a low to moderate hazard, while areas to the south of these communities are showing a mostly moderate to high hazard.

There were no new fires discovered in the Northwest region by the mid-afternoon of May. 28, with two active fires in the region. Both fires are under control.The fire hazard is predominantly low to moderate with an area of high hazard in the southern portion of the region.