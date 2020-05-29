Weather – Sunny early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon. Fog dissipating this morning. High 16. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight- Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low plus 4.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 27, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|6,747
|Positive
|21
|Negative
|6,253
|Pending
|473
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|20
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (17)
News Tidbits:
Wesdome Gold Mines has released a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the Kiena mine complex, about 15 km northwest of Val-d’Or and 100 km east of Rouyn-Noranda in Quebec. They have estimated a mine life of eight years producing an average of 85,931 oz. of gold annually at cash operating costs of $374 per oz. and all-in sustaining costs of $512 per ounce.
Don’t forget to remove your studded tires. The OPP are reminding motorists that they need to be removed by June 1st, 2020.
At 11:30 a.m., Dr. Vanessa Allen, Chief, Medical Microbiology, Public Health Ontario Laboratory, Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health, and Dr. Dirk Huyer, Chief Coroner for Ontario and Executive Lead, COVID-19 Testing Approach, will hold a technical briefing on the next phase of the province’s COVID-19 testing strategy.
Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.
- Friday Morning News – May 29 - May 29, 2020
- Fog Advisory - May 29, 2020
- Fog Advisory - May 28, 2020