Fog Advisory

Fog advisory in effect for:

  • Marathon – Schreiber
  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog developed last evening along the north and eastern shorelines of Lake Superior. Fog will persist throughout through the early morning hours but is expected to gradually dissipate later this morning as a drier northerly flow enters the region.

Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Fog advisories are issued when near zero visibilities in fog are expected or occurring.

 

