On the 27th of May 2020 at 3:08pm officers with the Thunder Bay detachment of the OPP responded to a report of mining incident at the Impala Canada mine located on Highway 527 north of Thunder Bay.

One male died as a result of injuries he sustained underground. Currently the OPP, the Ministry of Labour and the Regional coroner’s office are jointly conducting the investigation.

The male was identified as Edward Gallant, 64 of Dunlop, New Brunswick.