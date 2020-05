Wawa Lake – No More Ice

Wawa residents are sure to be happy that the ice is now off of Wawa Lake. This means that people can now kayak, canoe, stand-up paddle board – all respecting social distancing of course.

With historical data from Andy Stevens, Wawa-news has been tracking when ice forms and leaves Wawa Lake since 2014 – it is interesting to see when and how much variation there is over the years. If you know of someone who might have tracked this information over the years and can fill in some of the blanks – comment below.