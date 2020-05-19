SE OPP Wawa – Male Charged after Assault

On May 15, 2020, at approximately 7:45 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to the report of an assault in Wawa.

As a result of the investigation, Spencer WRIGHT, 25 years-of-age, from Chatam-Kent, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), and

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC (Three Counts).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a hearing.