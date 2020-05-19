Breaking News

SE OPP – Charge SSM Male with Impaired and ‘Race’

On May 18, 2020, at approximately 7:50 p.m., a member of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 17 in Rabazo Township.

The officer observed a northbound pickup truck travelling at a high rate of speed and initiated a traffic stop. While speaking with the driver, the officer detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver’s breath. The driver provided a breath sample into an Approved Screening Device (ASD) and registered a “Fail”. The driver was placed under arrest and transported to the Wawa OPP Detachment for further testing.

Lucas JACKSON, 33 years-of-age, from Sault Ste. Marie, was charged with the following:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),
  • Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC, and
  • Race a motor vehicle – Excessive Speed, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 6, 2020, in Wawa.

Superior East Ontario Provincial Police
