Breaking News

APH Confirms 17th Case of COVID-19

Post Views: 286

Algoma Public Health (APH) reported a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma District.

APH states that Case #17 is self isolating, with close contacts having been notified of their possible exposure. There is no defining information other than this ‘unknown’ exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area.

Algoma District residents are warned that community spread remains possible and likely in all regions of Algoma; and that all Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure.

 

From Algoma Public Health

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
Central & East  Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (13) Yes
  Updated: May 14, 2020 (4:50 p.m.)

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*