APH Confirms 17th Case of COVID-19

Algoma Public Health (APH) reported a new COVID-19 case in a resident in the Algoma District.
APH states that Case #17 is self isolating, with close contacts having been notified of their possible exposure. There is no defining information other than this ‘unknown’ exposure is evidence of ongoing community spread in Sault Ste. Marie & Area.
Algoma District residents are warned that community spread remains possible and likely in all regions of Algoma; and that all Algoma residents must continue to practice physical distancing because any close contact could be a possible exposure.
From Algoma Public Health
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (13)
|Yes
|Updated: May 14, 2020 (4:50 p.m.)
