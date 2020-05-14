Thursday Morning News – May 14

Weather – Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light late this afternoon. High 7. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Periods of rain ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 3.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 13, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|5,281
|Positive
|16
|Negative
|4,881
|Pending
|384
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|13
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (13)
News Tidbits:
There are no forest fires in the northeast region this morning. However, the northwest region has four new fires. Four new fires were discovered in the northwest region since yesterday’s update.
- Dryden 5 was located approximately 17 kilometres southeast of Ignace. The 0.1 hectare fire is out.
- Dryden 4 was located approximately 31 kilometres northwest of Ignace. The 0.1 hectare fire was declared out.
- Kenora 11 and Kenora 10 were located on Wabaseemoong Independent Nation. Kenora 11 was declared out at a size of 1.0 hectares. Kenora 10 was declared out at a size of 0.6 hectares.
In order to ensure public safety and well-being during the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, Ontario has declared a Restricted Fire Zone for the entire fire region of the province, effective as of April 3rd, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.
For those who like to walk bridges, the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has suspended the 2020 Mackinac Bridge Walk due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Annual Bridge Walk has taken place every year since 1958, the year after the bridge opened to traffic.