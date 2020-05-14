Thursday Morning News – May 14

Weather – Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning then light late this afternoon. High 7. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Periods of rain ending this evening then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing this evening. Low plus 3.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 13, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 5,281 Positive 16 Negative 4,881 Pending 384 Deceased 0 Resolved 13

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (13)

News Tidbits:

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation at 11:15 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement at 1 p.m..