Students take part in virtual talent show

ESJ - Talent Show

Junior and senior Kindergarten students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) garden students have participated in various theme days since the closing of schools in March and the launch of home-based distance learning. The students have had the chance to meet virtually and participate in many fun activities including dancing, a pajama day, virtual bingo and a virtual show! With the support from parents, the children had to register and prepare a number to be presented from home. Family members were also invited to participate. The participants gathered via the Microsoft Teams platform and everyone was able to present a number. It was a very beautiful show! Thank you to participants and families!