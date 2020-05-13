SIU Rules Criminal Charges not Warranted in Relation to U-Haul Truck Collision in White River, and Snowmobile Collision in Wawa

On November 25, 2019, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a 911 call reporting that the driver of a U-Haul truck had filled up at a gas station on Highway 17 in White River and left without paying. An officer who was in the area spotted the truck and initiated a brief pursuit, which was terminated soon after. At some point, the U-Haul truck became involved in a collision. The occupants abandoned the truck and fled on a snowmobile. Shortly thereafter, the snowmobile crashed, resulting in serious injuries to a 29-year-old man. The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there is no basis for proceeding with charges against an OPP officer, and the file is closed.

SIU Director’s Report – Case # 19-PVI-284

The Investigation

Notification of the SIU On November 25, 2019, at 4:13 p.m., the Ontario Provincial Police ( OPP ) reported an injury that occurred earlier that day. The OPP reported that at 12:38 p.m., police officers responded to a call regarding the theft of fuel. At 1:11 p.m., a police officer driving east on Highway 17 saw a vehicle believed to be the suspect vehicle. The police officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but a pursuit was terminated by the communications centre. Sometime later, another police officer deployed a tire deflation device to try to stop the vehicle, but it drove around it and ended up driving off the roadway and into a snowbank.

Before a police officer arrived at the vehicle, he saw a snowmobile driving toward him with two occupants not wearing helmets. The police officer decided to stop the snowmobile to ask the riders if they had seen the suspect vehicle, but they sped away. At 1:43 p.m., a police officer came across the snowmobile at the side of the road, with one of the riders, identified as the Complainant, having blood on his head. The Complainant was taken into custody, but the other rider fled. The Complainant was taken to Lady Dunn Health Centre and admitted. The OPP reported that no scene was held, the snowmobile was returned to the owner, and photographs would be taken of the scene and the U-Haul truck. The notification was initially deemed not to invoke the SIU ’s jurisdiction and the matter was closed. On November 26, 2019, the OPP further reported that the Complainant had been diagnosed with a fractured orbital bone. The Team Number of SIU Investigators assigned: 4 Complainants Complainant 29-year-old male interviewed, medical records obtained and reviewed [Note : A complainant is an individual who was involved in some form of interaction with police, during the course of which the complainant sustained serious injury, died, or is alleged to have been sexually assaulted.] Civilian Witnesses CW Interviewed Witness Officers WO #1 Interviewed

WO #2 Not interviewed, but notes received and reviewed [Note : A witness officer is a police officer who, in the opinion of the SIU Director, is involved in the incident under investigation but is not a subject officer.Upon request by the SIU , witness officers have a duty under Ontario Regulation 267/10 of the Police Services Act to submit to interviews with SIU investigators and answer all of the SIU ’s questions. The SIU is also entitled to a copy of their notes from the police service.] Subject Officers SO Declined to be interviewed, as is the subject officer’s legal right, but submitted notes that were reviewed [Note : A subject officer is a police officer whose conduct appears, in the Director’s opinion, to have caused the death or serious injury under investigation.Subject officers are invited, but cannot be legally compelled, to present themselves for an interview with the SIU and they do not have to submit their notes to the SIU , pursuant to Ontario Regulation 267/10 of the Police Services Act .]

Evidence

The Scene At the time of notification, OPP advised that the scene, at the intersection of Magpie Road and Mission Road in Wawa, had not been secured and the involved snowmobile had already been returned to the owner. Despite what some evidence suggests, the snowmobile was undamaged and was returned to the registered owner. Communications Recordings WO #2 was initially notified of the theft of gas by phone call. He was then notified of the pursuit. After the SO reported the vehicle was not stopping for the SO and had accelerated to 120 km/h while the SO ’s lights and siren were activated, the dispatcher reported the communications supervisor was monitoring the incident. WO #2 then directed the SO to “discontinue pursuit and provide end mileage.” The SO complied. WO #2 then told the SO , “Don’t try and catch up to the vehicle please.” After WO #1 reported the vehicle took severe evasive action around the spike belt, WO #2 broadcast “All units, this is WO #2 of the PCC North Bay. I’m taking control of this and I will order all units to terminate the pursuit immediately. Deactivate your lights and sirens, pull over to the shoulder once it’s safe to do so, and provide your mileage and wait for further instructions.” Both the SO and WO #1 complied. After reports of a vehicle driving erratically in Wawa, WO #1 reported two males drove past him on a snowmobile without helmets. WO #1 suspected it was the males from the U-Haul truck. Shortly thereafter, the SO reported, “They’re just going by me now at max.” The SO then reported, “So it’s just one guy and he just wiped out.” The SO then reported she had one male in custody and asked for an ambulance. In a call to WO #2, the SO said she was driving on Mission Road when she heard WO #1 report he was at the end of Government Road. The SO then saw the approaching snowmobile with the driver not wearing a helmet. After the snowmobile went by, the SO pulled into the convenience store parking lot. After that the snowmobile climbed a snowbank and fell to the roadway. The SO turned the cruiser around and activated the emergency lighting to get behind the snowmobile, as it was in the middle of the road with the operator lying near it. When the male, now known to be the Complainant, started trying to turn on the machine, the SO approached and told him he needed medical attention. The SO told WO #2 she did not tell him he was under arrest at the time, as he needed medical attention and needed to sit in the SO ’s cruiser until the ambulance arrived. 911 Call Recordings The initial 911 call regarding the theft of gasoline was reported at 12:36 p.m. Starting at 1:39 p.m., two individuals, including a retired OPP police officer, called 911 reporting the U-Haul truck collision, theft of the snowmobile, and the snowmobile collision. Materials obtained from Police Service Upon request, the SIU obtained and reviewed the following materials and documents from the OPP : Arrest Report for this incident;

General Occurrence Report for this incident;

Notes of WO #1 and #2;

#1 and #2; Notes of SO ;

; OPP Photo Brief (Large Document form); and

Photo Brief (Large Document form); and Traffic Collision Report for this incident. Materials obtained from Other Sources Upon request, the SIU obtained and reviewed the following materials and documents from other sources: The Complainant’s medical records; and

The Complainant’s ambulance records.

Incident Narrative

While the Complainant had no recollection of the events that led to his injuries, based on the statements of one civilian and one police witness, the notes prepared by the SO and the communications supervisor, the communications recordings, and the ambulance and medical records of the Complainant, the facts which follow were established. At 12:36 p.m., the OPP received a 911 call reporting the theft of gasoline from a gas station in White River. At 1:10 p.m., the SO spotted the truck driving southbound on Highway 17. She made a U-turn and activated her emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the truck. At 1:12 p.m., when the truck started to accelerate and appeared to be reaching speeds in excess of 120 km/h, the SO notified the communications centre and was immediately directed, by the communications supervisor, WO #2, to terminate the pursuit. The SO then slowed her vehicle and pulled over to the side of the road, observing the truck continuing to accelerate to speeds in excess of 130 km/h. Shortly thereafter, the SO was advised to continue at patrol speed and she again pulled onto the roadway. WO #1 reported that he set up a spike belt on the roadway in order to attempt to stop the truck. When WO #1 reported, however, that the truck had driven around the belt, WO #2 directed all units to terminate immediately, to deactivate their lights and sirens, and to pull over to the shoulder when it was safe to do so. Beginning at 1:39 p.m., two 911 calls were received by the OPP communications centre reporting first that the U-Haul had been involved in a collision, and then that a snowmobile had been stolen and been involved in further collisions. Evidence reveals that the CW and the Complainant, who were operating the snowmobile without helmets, caused it to roll on its side on three occasions. WO #1 reported that he had observed two males, without helmets, drive past him on a snowmobile and that he suspected that these were the same two men whom he had seen in the U-Haul truck. WO #1 then flashed his emergency lights and stuck his arm out the driver window of his cruiser, to get the attention of the snowmobile operator, but the driver did not stop. WO #1 did not turn his vehicle around, nor did he pursue the snowmobile. Evidence reveals that, following the snowmobile rolling on its side on the third occasion, the CW abandoned the snowmobile to continue on foot, while the Complainant righted the snowmobile and drove away. Shortly thereafter, the SO reported that the snowmobile had just passed her on the roadway in Wawa, going in the opposite direction. While the SO pulled into a convenience store parking lot to turn around to follow the snowmobile, the snowmobile was observed to climb a snowbank, following which it again descended, crashing back onto the roadway, ejecting the driver, the Complainant, whose head made contact with the pavement. When the Complainant, who was obviously bleeding from the head area, tried to start the snowmobile up again, the SO approached him and told him that he required medical assistance, following which, at 1:45 p.m., an ambulance was requested, and the Complainant sat in the SO ’s police cruiser awaiting its arrival.

Section 320.13 (1), Criminal Code – Dangerous operation 320.13 (1) Everyone commits an offence who operates a conveyance in a manner that, having regard to all of the circumstances, is dangerous to the public.

Analysis and Director’s Decision