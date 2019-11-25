Excitement in Wawa

At about 1:30 this afternoon, a local business on Government Road had to close their doors for the day. Apparently a stolen U-Haul was dumped, and the two occupants then stole a snow machine and attempted to get away. Witnesses say that the stolen machine was recovered at Circle K and one person found. Wawa-news has been informed that OPP are looking for the other individual.

There has not been a media release from the OPP. Wawa-news would advise that people to lock their vehicles and their doors tonight.