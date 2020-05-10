Saturday Morning News – May 9

Weather – Cloudy. A few flurries beginning this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 14 overnight..

Statistics from Algoma Public Health

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 5,052 Positive 16 Negative 3,419 Pending 1,617 Deceased 0 Resolved 13

Updated: May 9, 2020 (9:30 a.m.)

These numbers now include testing that was completed at long-term care homes (LTCH) in the Algoma district as part of the province’s one-time surveillance testing initiative. Staff and residents of all Algoma LTCHs have completed one-time surveillance testing.

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (12)

News Tidbits: