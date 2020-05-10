Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – May 9

Weather – Cloudy. A few flurries beginning this morning. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 9. Wind chill minus 6 this evening and minus 14 overnight..

 

Statistics from Algoma Public Health

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 5,052
Positive 16
Negative 3,419
Pending 1,617
Deceased 0
Resolved 13

Updated: May 9, 2020 (9:30 a.m.)

These numbers now include testing that was completed at long-term care homes (LTCH) in the Algoma district as part of the province’s one-time surveillance testing initiative.  Staff and residents of all Algoma LTCHs have completed one-time surveillance testing.

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (12)

News Tidbits:

There are no forest fires in the northeast region this morning.

 

 

