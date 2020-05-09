Saturday Morning News – May 9

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|4,891
|Positive
|16
|Negative
|2,876
|Pending
|1,999
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|13
UPDATE: (May 8, 2020, 12:00 pm) – These numbers now include testing that was completed at long-term care homes (LTCH) in the Algoma district as part of the province’s one-time surveillance testing initiative. Staff and residents of all Algoma LTCHs have completed one-time surveillance testing.
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (12)
News Tidbits:
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|Time
|11:30 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:00 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, to make an announcement.
There are no forest fires in the northeast region this morning.
