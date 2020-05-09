Saturday Morning News – May 9

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 4,891 Positive 16 Negative 2,876 Pending 1,999 Deceased 0 Resolved 13

UPDATE: (May 8, 2020, 12:00 pm) – These numbers now include testing that was completed at long-term care homes (LTCH) in the Algoma district as part of the province’s one-time surveillance testing initiative. Staff and residents of all Algoma LTCHs have completed one-time surveillance testing.

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (12)

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time 11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks, to make an announcement.