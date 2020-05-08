Wawa Walks Day 11 – North Algoma Wellness Challenge

Today is the tenth day of the North Algoma Wellness Challenge. Some of yesterday’s submissions are in the gallery above. Yesterday’s challenge was to have a Jam Session.
Today’s challenge is to enjoy a spa day.
To participate in the North Algoma Wellness Challenge follow the steps below.
- Accept the challenge as posted to the right.
- On FB go to the Wawa Walks FB where today’s challenge is, comment on that post with a picture of you or the people in your house completing the challenge. Please remember to post by 11:59 p.m. the day of the challenge.
- If you do not have Facebook, have a family or friend post the picture for you but make sure they include your name so that organizers know who you are or email [email protected] your picture and they will post it for you.
In order to get your creative juices flowing, here are the rest of the challenges and the winners.
|Day
|Challenge
|Winner
|27-Apr
|Monday
|1
|Keep Moving
|Jamie Brett
|28-Apr
|Tuesday
|2
|Lip Sync Contest
|Ashley Dechamplain
|Baby Shark
|29-Apr
|Wednesday
|3
|Old Fashioned Games Day
|Stewart Family
|decorating driveway
|30-Apr
|Thursday
|4
|Craft Day
|Cheryl Tremplay
|Kitchen curtains
|1-May
|Friday
|5
|Family Traditions!
|Jesse Dawn
|Cardboard cutout for grandparents
|2-May
|Saturday
|6
|Outdoor Photo Contest
|Melanie Coe
|How much wood could a woodchuck chuck?
|3-May
|Sunday
|7
|Sports Day
|Laura Mitchell
|Puddle jumping
|4-May
|Monday
|8
|Keep Moving
|Wendy Bonitzke
|Hiking – Pretty Big Hill
|4-May
|Tuesday
|9
|Scavenger Hunt
|
Lora Doucette
|6-May
|Wednesday
|10
|Homemade meal day
|
Geneviève L-Verreault
|Quick & Easy Hamburger Casserole
|7-May
|Thursday
|11
|Jam Session
|8-May
|Friday
|12
|Spa Day
|9-May
|Saturday
|13
|Craft Day
|10-May
|Sunday
|14
|Get Baking
|11-May
|Monday
|15
|Keep Moving
|12-May
|Tuesday
|16
|Let’s have a picninc
|13-May
|Wednesday
|17
|Mindfulness Day
|14-May
|Thursday
|18
|Reenactment
|15-May
|Friday
|19
|Games Night
|16-May
|Saturday
|20
|Give Gratitude
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)