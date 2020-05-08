Friday Morning News – May 8

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 9.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 2,526 Positive 16 Negative 2,284 Pending 226 Deceased 0 Resolved 13

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (13)

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time 11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.