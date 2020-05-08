Friday Morning News – May 8

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 9.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|2,526
|Positive
|16
|Negative
|2,284
|Pending
|226
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|13
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (13)
News Tidbits:
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|Time
|11:30 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:00 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement.
There are no forest fires in the northeast region this morning.
Red Pine Exploration Inc. is relaunching the field activities and drilling at its Wawa Gold Project. The 2020 drilling program was suspended in March due to COVID-19. With strict health protocols in place, geologists are now on site to re-open camp and resume field operations this week, and the drilling program will relaunch within the next two weeks.
Many local sewers have been making masks for family and friends. A big thank you was mentioned by CHADWIC Home to Debbie Albert MacDonnell for her donation of handmade masks to the shelter.