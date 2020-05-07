Thursday Morning News – May 7

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries at times heavy beginning this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight – Flurries at times heavy ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|2,462
|Positive
|16
|Negative
|2,272
|Pending
|174
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|13
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (12)
News Tidbits:
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|Time
|11:30 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:00 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement.
There are no forest fires in the northeast region this morning.
Sales of Tim Hortons Nova Scotia Strong Donut raise more than $1.4 million for Canadian Red Cross Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund. 100 per cent of the retail price of each Nova Scotia Strong Donut sold was collected to support those affected by the recent tragic events in Nova Scotia. In order to begin fundraising as soon as possible, Tim Hortons made the unconventional decision to forgo a standardized design for the Nova Scotia Strong Donut and encouraged owners to use their creativity and create a design with the ingredients they had available.
