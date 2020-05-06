Wednesday Morning News – May 6

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (May 4, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 2,383 Positive 13 Negative 2,214 Pending 156 Deceased 0 Resolved 13

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time 11:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement.