SSM OPP – ATV Driver Charged after traffic stop

On April 30, 2020 at approximately 4:45 p.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol on Olsen Drive, Aweres Township, Ontario.
Officers observed an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) being operated in an unsafe manner as both occupants were not wearing helmets.
Officers conducted a traffic stop with the ATV and as a result of further investigation, the operator, a 43 year-old person from Aweres Township was charged with the following:
- Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),
- Drive off-road vehicle – no insurance, contrary to section 15(1) of the Off Road Vehicles Act (ORVA),
- Fail to wear proper helmet, contrary to section 19(1) of the ORVA.
The ATV was subsequently towed from the scene and impounded for 7 days.
The accused is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court on July 22, 2020 located at 99 Foster Drive, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.
