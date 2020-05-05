SSM OPP – ATV Driver Charged after traffic stop

On April 30, 2020 at approximately 4:45 p.m. members from the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on general patrol on Olsen Drive, Aweres Township, Ontario.

Officers observed an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) being operated in an unsafe manner as both occupants were not wearing helmets.

Officers conducted a traffic stop with the ATV and as a result of further investigation, the operator, a 43 year-old person from Aweres Township was charged with the following:

Driving while under suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA),

Drive off-road vehicle – no insurance, contrary to section 15(1) of the Off Road Vehicles Act (ORVA),

Fail to wear proper helmet, contrary to section 19(1) of the ORVA.

The ATV was subsequently towed from the scene and impounded for 7 days.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Provincial Offences Court on July 22, 2020 located at 99 Foster Drive, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.