Saturday Morning News – May 2

Weather – Periods of rain. Fog patches developing late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 9. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Fog patches. Low plus 2.

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 27, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 2,262 Positive 13 Negative 1,872 Pending 377 Deceased 0 Resolved 12

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time 11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:00 Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement.

Highway 556 remains closed from Searchmont to Highway 129 due to flooding. Be aware that many roads in the Sault Ste. Marie area may experience flooding during the heavy rain that they have had.