Friday Morning News – May 1

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Low plus 1.

 

Statistics

Country Total New Total New
Cases Cases Deaths Deaths
Canada 53,236 1,639 3,184 188
USA 1,095,304 30,829 63,871 2,201
Total: 3,325,620 234,496

 

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 27, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 2,103
Positive 13
Negative 1,712
Pending 378
Deceased 0
Resolved 11

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East  Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)

News Tidbits:

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

Time
11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
1:00 Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement.
Highway 556 is closed from Searchmont to Highway 129 due to flooding. Be aware that many roads in the Sault Ste. Marie area may experience flooding during the heavy rain that they have had.

There are currently no active fires in the Northeast.

Sault College and the Sault College Students’ Union have collaborated to re-open the student food bank as well as establish the COVID-19 Student Relief Fund.

Confederation students in need are able to access critical support through the $427,000 raised for the COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund. The fund has received donations from employees, alumni and community members, and has been further supported by various areas of Confederation College including Corporate, Alumni Services and the International Education Centre. The story of giving was led by the Student Union of Confederation College Inc. (SUCCI), which made a significant contribution of $75,000.

The COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund began accepting applications on April 27 and already has 150 submissions, a number that grows by the day. Eligible students with the greatest need may receive a one time payment of up to $500 to help cover unforeseen expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic including food, rent, medications, child care and education-related expenses for transitioning to online classes.

The Nokiiwin Tribal Council is posting a series of 13 Telling Our Stories videos and activity sheets for families to use during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Once a week for 13 weeks, one Telling Our Stories video and associated activity sheets will be posted on the Nokiiwin websiteand the Nokiiwin Facebook page. Two have been posted:

  • Stan Sabourin: Trapping
  • James (Jim) Mishquart: The Powwow Trail
Brenda Stockton
