Friday Morning News – May 1

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Low plus 1.
Statistics
|Country
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|53,236
|1,639
|3,184
|188
|USA
|1,095,304
|30,829
|63,871
|2,201
|Total:
|3,325,620
|234,496
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 27, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|2,103
|Positive
|13
|Negative
|1,712
|Pending
|378
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|11
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)
Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)
North Algoma – No
Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)
News Tidbits:
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
|Time
|11:15 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:00
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement.
There are currently no active fires in the Northeast.
Sault College and the Sault College Students’ Union have collaborated to re-open the student food bank as well as establish the COVID-19 Student Relief Fund.
Confederation students in need are able to access critical support through the $427,000 raised for the COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund. The fund has received donations from employees, alumni and community members, and has been further supported by various areas of Confederation College including Corporate, Alumni Services and the International Education Centre. The story of giving was led by the Student Union of Confederation College Inc. (SUCCI), which made a significant contribution of $75,000.
The COVID-19 Student Emergency Fund began accepting applications on April 27 and already has 150 submissions, a number that grows by the day. Eligible students with the greatest need may receive a one time payment of up to $500 to help cover unforeseen expenses incurred as a result of the pandemic including food, rent, medications, child care and education-related expenses for transitioning to online classes.
The Nokiiwin Tribal Council is posting a series of 13 Telling Our Stories videos and activity sheets for families to use during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Once a week for 13 weeks, one Telling Our Stories video and associated activity sheets will be posted on the Nokiiwin websiteand the Nokiiwin Facebook page. Two have been posted:
- Stan Sabourin: Trapping
- James (Jim) Mishquart: The Powwow Trail
