Friday Morning News – May 1

Weather – Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 11. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Low plus 1.

Statistics

Country Total New Total New Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 53,236 1,639 3,184 188 USA 1,095,304 30,829 63,871 2,201 Total: 3,325,620 234,496

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 27, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 2,103 Positive 13 Negative 1,712 Pending 378 Deceased 0 Resolved 11

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Central & East Algoma – Yes (less than 5)

Elliot Lake & Area – Yes (less than 5)

North Algoma – No

Sault Ste. Marie & Area – Yes (9)

News Tidbits:

Time 11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:00 Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement.

Highway 556 is closed from Searchmont to Highway 129 due to flooding. Be aware that many roads in the Sault Ste. Marie area may experience flooding during the heavy rain that they have had.