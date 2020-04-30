The Future of Jobs – Continuation

Following the release of Assessing Labour Market Shortages in the City of Thunder Bay, Northern Policy Institute (NPI) is releasing four more briefing notes to provide insight into current and potential future labour market shortages in the Northeast cities of Greater Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie.

“Northern Ontario is ageing,” said author Alex Ross, former Senior Data Analyst at NPI and current Business Development Officer at the City of Greater Sudbury. “This is well known among decision makers within our communities, and multiple initiatives have been underway to counter the ageing demographic and focus on filling current and future labour force needs due to retirement and out-migration.”

Here are quick snapshots of the unique findings of each Northeastern city:

Greater Sudbury – In Greater Sudbury, several library clerks and librarians were identified as having high potential for retirement need in the future. Other identified labour needs are: Civil, mechanical, electrical and chemical engineers, as well as retail and wholesale trade managers.

In Greater Sudbury, several library clerks and librarians were identified as having high potential for retirement need in the future. Other identified labour needs are: Civil, mechanical, electrical and chemical engineers, as well as retail and wholesale trade managers. Timmins – Multiple highly skilled management positions have been identified as in need. This includes managers in engineering, sales managers, and managers in transportation.

Multiple highly skilled management positions have been identified as in need. This includes managers in engineering, sales managers, and managers in transportation. North Bay – The North Bay area has a need in management-related occupations, more specifically managers in health care, arts and culture, customer services, and legislators / senior managers. Therapy and assessment professionals are also a category unique to North Bay.

The North Bay area has a need in management-related occupations, more specifically managers in health care, arts and culture, customer services, and legislators / senior managers. Therapy and assessment professionals are also a category unique to North Bay. Sault Ste. Marie – Many business occupations were identified which may be experiencing current shortages. This included managers in financial and business services, human resources and business service professionals, retail and wholesale trade managers, and administrative service managers.

Multiple health related occupations were identified across the regions which include managers in health care, physicians, dentists, optometrists, and chiropractors. As well, auditors, accountants and investment professionals were identified across all four communities as occupations that are experiencing a high average job vacancy rate.

The insights found in these briefing note are important to ensure that skills shortages are met, in-migrants move to the North for the right jobs, and for Northern Ontario’s youth to prepare themselves for careers that will allow them the option of remaining in their home cities after they graduate.

To read more about the current and potential future labour market shortages in:

Greater Sudbury: https://www.northernpolicy.ca/sudbury-labour-market-2020

Timmins: https://www.northernpolicy.ca/timmins-labour-market-2020

North Bay: https://www.northernpolicy.ca/north-bay-labour-market-2020

Sault Ste. Marie: https://www.northernpolicy.ca/sault-labour-market-2020

About Northern Policy Institute:

Northern Policy Institute is Northern Ontario’s independent think tank. We perform research, collect and disseminate evidence, and identify policy opportunities to support the growth of sustainable Northern communities. Our operations are located in Thunder Bay and Sudbury. We seek to enhance Northern Ontario’s capacity to take the lead position on socio-economic policy that impacts Northern Ontario, Ontario, and Canada as a whole.

About the author:

Alex Ross is a former senior data analyst for Northern Policy Institute. He was born and raised in Sudbury Ontario, and currently works in Economic Development. After graduating from Laurentian University with a B.A. (Hons) in Economics in 2010, Alex completed a Masters Degree in Economic Policy from McMaster University. Alex’s areas of interest include labour market analysis, community and economic development, cost-benefit analysis, and environmental sustainability.