Happenings at Wawa First United Church – April 29

Alleluia ! Christ is Risen !

Christ is Risen Indeed ! Alleluia

Although we cannot meet for Worship together you may like to read the Scriptures for May 03, 2020 – Fourth Sunday of Easter.

Acts 2: 42-47 The believers share everything in common

Psalm 23 God is my shepherd

1 Peter 2: 19-25 Christ’s example in suffering.

John 10: 1-10 Jesus the good shepherd and the gate.

To Ponder:

Would you be willing to share any of your possessions (your home, for example) with other members of the congregation?

Would you want other members of the congregation to know if you were in need?

~ Gathering Lent/Easter 2020 pg. 22 – used with permission

The U.C. W. requests that ALL items for the next Thrift Shop be saved at home as we cannot enter the Church to sort..