North Algoma Wellness Challenge a la COVID-19

I think we can all agree that the Walking Challenge this year has to look a little different due to COVID-19. We continue to encourage everyone to continue to use proper hand hygiene, STAY HOME, STAY SAFE and STAY HEALTHY and if you need to leave your home for essentials then continue to physically distance. Enough about that though, this year we have changed our name to North Algoma Wellness Challenge because we are encouraging all of our North Algoma communities to take part. Special thanks to Iakwa’shatste and Garden River First Nations for creating and providing such a great idea. Miigwetch.

This is a three week challenge and each day there will be a new opportunity to get your name entered to win one of the daily prizes and a bonus weekly prize. Each individual is only able to win once a week and winners will be drawn at random. Check out the calendar below to see all of the daily challenges. It is easy to participate just add Wawa Walks as a ‘friend’ on Facebook. Then, starting on April 26th we will post the ‘daily challenge’ and you simply comment on that post with a picture of you or the people in your house completing the challenge. The picture needs to be posted by 11:59 p.m. the day of the challenge. If you do not have Facebook there are two options. Have a family or friend post the picture for you but make sure they include your name so we know who you are or email [email protected] your picture and we will post it for you.

Most of these challenges require things you would usually already have at home. If you do require picking items up for these challenges we ask that you please do so when you are picking up other essential items.

We look forward to seeing all of your pictures starting on April 26th. Good luck to all.

SOURCE: Algoma Public Health, Superior Children Centre and Wawa Family Health Team.