Every Day is Mother Earth Day

April 22nd, 2020 marks the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day. Every day is Earth Day for Indigenous Women, who remind us that the Earth is our Mother; she gives us life and now more than ever we as a society see our connection and impact. As the COVID-19 pandemic forces the world to pause, now is our opportunity to respect and learn from Indigenous teachings and the wisdom of our grandmothers, daughters, sisters and aunties.

We talk a lot about sacred teachings; we talk about what bravery is, what humility is, and what our ancestors have taught us. Now is the time to understand the vast power and knowledge of Mother Earth. The lens with which the world has denigrated Indigenous peoples, knowledge and oral history needs to change if the world is to save itself. Beyond the engrained visuals of blockades and protests, people need to open their minds to why Indigenous people put themselves and their lives at the very forefront of protecting the earth.

This year’s Earth Day theme “Action on Climate Change”, should serve as wakeup call for the life-threatening state of unconsciousness the world continues to display.

We must remember that we are better than this, we need to rise above; as a community, and as a Nation. I know we can rise to meet this challenge. We have an opportunity right now to transition the entire world into a beautiful kinder place as a result of the situation we are facing right now.

We know that Mother Earth is healing as a result of the world being forced to slow down. We need to take stock of our lives and our actions; this Mother Earth Day take action. Make a commitment, whether it’s to grow your own garden, start composting, recycle, or make a healthy lifestyle change. Small commitments to change lead to impactful results.

Mindless consumption is driving climate change. Our endless need for more is feeding a collective unconsciousness that the world needs to wake up from.

Creator is challenging everyone to make everyday Mother Earth Day.

SOURCE – Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA)