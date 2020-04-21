Tuesday Morning News – April 21

Weather – MA few flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 20 overnight.
Statistics
|Country
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|36,831
|1,773
|1,587
|103
|USA
|792,938
|28,123
|42,518
|1,939
|Total:
|2,4499,665
|171,338
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 20, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|1, 358
|Positive
|12
|Negative
|964
|Pending
|382
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|6
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (8)
|Yes
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|Time
|10:45 a.m.
|The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|1:00 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to make an announcement.
News Tidbits: Congratulations to Algoma Power! On April 17th, 2020 they made a donation of N95 masks to the Lady Dunn Health Centre. “On behalf of API, we appreciate everything our health care & front line workers in our communities continue to do for us each and every day and especially during COVID-19. THANK YOU!”
- Tuesday Morning News – April 21 - April 21, 2020
- Monday Morning News – April 20 - April 20, 2020
- Talent Abounds in Wawa “Don’t Go Out” - April 19, 2020