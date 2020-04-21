Tuesday Morning News – April 21

Weather – MA few flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Statistics

Country Total New Total New Cases Cases Deaths Deaths Canada 36,831 1,773 1,587 103 USA 792,938 28,123 42,518 1,939 Total: 2,4499,665 171,338

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 20, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

Sault Ste. Marie & Area

Central & East Algoma

Elliot Lake & Area

Tested 1, 358 Positive 12 Negative 964 Pending 382 Deceased 0 Resolved 6

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread? Central & East Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units North Algoma No Possible/Likely: evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units Sault Ste. Marie & Area Yes (8) Yes

News Tidbits –

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

Time 10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation 1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to make an announcement.