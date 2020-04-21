Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – April 21

Post Views: 177

Weather – MA few flurries ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 2. Wind chill minus 15 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming clear after midnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 8 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

Statistics

Country Total New Total New
Cases Cases Deaths Deaths
Canada 36,831 1,773 1,587 103
USA 792,938 28,123 42,518 1,939
Total: 2,4499,665 171,338

 

Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 20, 2020 (8:30 a.m.)

Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:

  • Sault Ste. Marie & Area
  • Central & East Algoma
  • Elliot Lake & Area
Tested 1, 358
Positive 12
Negative 964
Pending 382
Deceased 0
Resolved 6

Total confirmed cases by area of residence

Algoma Region Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19? Any evidence of local community spread?
Central & East  Algoma Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
Elliot Lake & Area Yes (less than 5) Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
North Algoma No Possible/Likely:
evidence of community  spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
 Sault Ste. Marie &  Area Yes (8) Yes

News Tidbits

(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)

The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation

 

Time
10:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
1:00 p.m. Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Todd Smith, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to make an announcement.

News Tidbits: Congratulations to Algoma Power! On April 17th, 2020 they made a donation of N95 masks to the Lady Dunn Health Centre. “On behalf of API, we appreciate everything our health care & front line workers in our communities continue to do for us each and every day and especially during COVID-19. THANK YOU!”

 

 

 

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*