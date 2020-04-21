Northern Nationals Postponed for 2020

Found on FB “The Municipality of Wawa and the Wawa Drag Race Committee have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 Wawa Drag Race due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. This decision was not made lightly but in consultation with our partners in the Northern Ontario drag racing community. We understand that this may be disappointing to some, but with an abundance of caution we are protecting our racing family: spectators, drivers, crews, and volunteers who all make this race possible. We look forward to getting back to racing with everyone in 2021. Thank you for your support and understanding, stay home and stay safe!”