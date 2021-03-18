Municipality & Drag Race Committee Cancel 2021 Northern Nationals – See you in 2022!

In a media release dated March 17th, The Municipality of Wawa and the Wawa Drag Race Committee explained that they have postponed the 2021 Northern Nationals. Amongst the reasons cited was the current COVID-19 situation. Other reasons explained that the lack of sponsorship due to the current economic situation, and the negative perception of events that specifically target visitors from outside the Algoma Public Health Unit. Above all the uncertainty of where the province will be in August. in regards to the changing COVID-19 situation and restrictions upon public gathering remains in the forefront of planning any public event, and in particular, one of this size.

Organizers stated, “We understand that this may be disappointing to some. but with an abundance of caution, we are protecting our racing family: spectators, drivers. crews, and volunteers who all make this race possible. The Race Committee has discussed different options and avenues to provide the local community with a unique. community-based racing-oriented event, and will continue to work on how we can keep the momentum of the Drag Race s going and provide opportunity for local racers and fans to have some type of activity during the summer months. We look forward to getting back to racing with everyone in 2022.”

The last Northern Nationals were held in 2019, the 2020 Northern Nationals were also cancelled due to similar concerns. That announcement was made in late April 2020.