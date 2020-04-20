Monday Morning News – April 20

News Tidbits: Former Wawaite Jim Aquino (PDQ Signs) and his wife Adele have lived in the Soo now for a number of years. Never idle he continues to volunteer at the Sault Area Hospital and does sign painting. Unable to volunteer at this time due to COVID restrictions, he painted a sign “We are grateful for our health-care workers. Thank you. SAH volunteers.” His next work was to donate signs for ZzaZen Home Style Eatery in Heyden who is feeding truckers who are maintaining our supply lines for free on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 pm. to 9 pm.

If you are looking for something different, the Lady Dunn Hospital is holding their monthly board meeting tonight via teleconference. If you want to listen in – contact Hannah Garland at (705) 856-2335, ext 3210.

Air Canada has operated 21 special flights bringing Canadians back from abroad including flights from Lima, Quito, Casablanca, Algiers, Barcelona, Bototá, and Buenos Aires. The program, which began March 21, has repatriated approximately 6,600 Canadians from Morocco, Spain, Ecuador, Peru, Algeria, Argentina, and Colombia. In total, since March 15, Air Canada has brought more than 300,000 passengers back to Canada from Asia, Europe, Caribbean/South America, and the United States.