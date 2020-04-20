Monday Morning News – April 20

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this morning. Snow and rain showers late this afternoon. Local snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 70 this morning. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 12 this morning.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming northwest 30 gusting to 50 near midnight. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 16 overnight.
Statistics
|Country,
|Total
|New
|Total
|New
|Cases
|Cases
|Deaths
|Deaths
|Canada
|35,056
|1,673
|1,587
|117
|USA
|764,265
|25,844
|40,587
|1,561
|Total:
|2,421,603
|165,903
Statistics from Algoma Public Health (April 18, 2020 (9:00 a.m.)
Algoma regions where residents have tested positive for COVID-19 include the following:
- Sault Ste. Marie & Area
- Central & East Algoma
- Elliot Lake & Area
|Tested
|1, 279
|Positive
|12
|Negative
|958
|Pending
|309
|Deceased
|0
|Resolved
|6
Total confirmed cases by area of residence
|Algoma Region
|Any residents who have tested positive for COVID-19?
|Any evidence of local community spread?
|Central & East Algoma
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Elliot Lake & Area
|Yes (less than 5)
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|North Algoma
|No
|Possible/Likely:
|evidence of community spread is present in other areas of Algoma and in neighbouring public health units
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|Yes (8)
|Yes
News Tidbits –
(in order to prioritize your news watching, and perhaps reduce some stress)
The Prime Minister will address Canadians on the COVID-19 situation
|Time
|11:15 a.m.
|12 Noon
|Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health, Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, Dean of the Dalla Lana School of Public Health at the University of Toronto, and Dr. Barbara Yaffe, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Health, will hold a media briefing on COVID-19 provincial modelling.
|1:30 p.m.
|Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement.
News Tidbits: Former Wawaite Jim Aquino (PDQ Signs) and his wife Adele have lived in the Soo now for a number of years. Never idle he continues to volunteer at the Sault Area Hospital and does sign painting. Unable to volunteer at this time due to COVID restrictions, he painted a sign “We are grateful for our health-care workers. Thank you. SAH volunteers.” His next work was to donate signs for ZzaZen Home Style Eatery in Heyden who is feeding truckers who are maintaining our supply lines for free on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 pm. to 9 pm.
If you are looking for something different, the Lady Dunn Hospital is holding their monthly board meeting tonight via teleconference. If you want to listen in – contact Hannah Garland at (705) 856-2335, ext 3210.
Air Canada has operated 21 special flights bringing Canadians back from abroad including flights from Lima, Quito, Casablanca, Algiers, Barcelona, Bototá, and Buenos Aires. The program, which began March 21, has repatriated approximately 6,600 Canadians from Morocco, Spain, Ecuador, Peru, Algeria, Argentina, and Colombia. In total, since March 15, Air Canada has brought more than 300,000 passengers back to Canada from Asia, Europe, Caribbean/South America, and the United States.
