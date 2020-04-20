Increasing Testing at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre as a collaborative effort between the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Municipality of Wawa continues to serve all residents of North Algoma.

Temperature of 37.8°C or greater

Any new/worsening acute respiratory illness symptom (e.g. cough, shortness of breath , sore throat, runny nose or sneezing, nasal congestion, hoarse voice, difficulty swallowing, new olfactory or taste disorder(s), nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain);

new or worsening fatigue, malaise, generalized weakness and/or unexplained falls

Change in mental status including increased confusion or delirium

Exacerbation of chronic conditions

Chills

Headaches

Croup

Please call the COVID-19 Assessment Centre for any clarifying questions that you may have.

Closed statutory holiday