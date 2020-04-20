Increasing Testing at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre

The COVID-19 Assessment Centre as a collaborative effort between the Lady Dunn Health Centre and the Municipality of Wawa continues to serve all residents of North Algoma.
- Temperature of 37.8°C or greater
- Any new/worsening acute respiratory illness symptom (e.g. cough, shortness of breath , sore throat, runny nose or sneezing, nasal congestion, hoarse voice, difficulty swallowing, new olfactory or taste disorder(s), nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain);
- new or worsening fatigue, malaise, generalized weakness and/or unexplained falls
- Change in mental status including increased confusion or delirium
- Exacerbation of chronic conditions
- Chills
- Headaches
- Croup
Please call the COVID-19 Assessment Centre for any clarifying questions that you may have.
Closed statutory holiday
Additional guidance has been provided to increase testing of Ontarians. Individuals who experience any of the following symptoms should call to speak with a Nurse at the Assessment Centre:
COVID-19 Assessment Centre
By appointment 705 856 2244 ext. 244 or 246 Monday-Friday 8:30am – 4:30pm
Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre 3 Chris Simon Drive, Wawa, ON
To be seen OHIP coverage is not required