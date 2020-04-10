Premier Doug Ford Delivers Good Friday Reflections

Today, Premier Doug Ford issued the following statement to mark Good Friday:

“Christians across Ontario and around the world today will observe the sacred occasion of Good Friday and look forward with hope to the joy of Easter Sunday. Many of them will spend the day in prayer, fasting, and charitable giving to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

While many will be unable to mark this day as they have traditionally done in the past, we strongly urge everyone to stay home and stay connected with loved ones by phone, email or virtual get-togethers. Many places of worship are working hard to connect the community of faith through the livestreaming or televising of services this weekend. I thank all of those who are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and practicing physical distancing.

My thoughts today are especially with our frontline health care workers, first responders, correctional officers, and essential workers. Thank you for everything you do, and in many cases, special thanks to those who are working through the weekend to keep everyone safe and healthy.

My heart also goes out to those who are struggling during this difficult period. Our government is working hard to fight this virus while supporting individuals, families and businesses. We will get through this.

I wish everyone observing this solemn occasion a peaceful and prayerful Good Friday.”