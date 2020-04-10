Every year at Easter time, the Star that has been at the front of the United Church since Advent, is replaced with a cross. This cross is lit with many bright bulbs. Church and community members are welcome to purchase a bulb in memory of someone. This list is usually published weekly in our church bulletin. Thanks to Wawa-News for allowing us to share it in their paper since currently there is no church service or bulletin.

Cross of Lights

Lights in Memoriam