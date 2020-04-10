Breaking News

Cross of Lights “Lights in Memoriam”

Every year at Easter time, the Star that has been at the front of the United Church since Advent, is replaced with a cross.  This cross is lit with many bright bulbs.  Church and community members are welcome to purchase a bulb in memory of someone.  This list is usually published weekly in our church bulletin.  Thanks to Wawa-News for allowing us to share it in their paper since currently there is no church service or bulletin.

Leo & Gabrielle Asselin

Robert & Ivy Campbell

Cathy Clifford

Brandon Dereski

Kathryn Dereski

Stan Dereski

Tavis Dereski

Taija Gallo

Alden Hinchcliffe

Hector & Jessie Hinchcliffe

Lillian Hossler

Florence & Jack James

John Airth James

Patricia Kien

Gus & Anna Klockars

Margaret Magi

Bruce McMeekin

Madeleine Rockwell

Morrison

Neil & Hilda Morrison

Fraser Reid

 F.X. & Ada Sabourin

Gordon & Betty Sabourin

Nicole Spencer

John & Carol Sanders

Noble & Irene Spencer

Einar Sten

Beryl & Bill Stockwell

Marinus & Dorothy

Stuivenberg

Earle & Edna Terris

Barbara & Ron Tigwell

Percy Wardrop

John Wardrop

William Wardrop

Bert & Agnes Young

Bert & June Young

Ethel Young

Gary Young

John Young

Sherwood Young

Eva Zwicker
