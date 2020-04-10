Every year at Easter time, the Star that has been at the front of the United Church since Advent, is replaced with a cross. This cross is lit with many bright bulbs. Church and community members are welcome to purchase a bulb in memory of someone. This list is usually published weekly in our church bulletin. Thanks to Wawa-News for allowing us to share it in their paper since currently there is no church service or bulletin.
Cross of Lights
Lights in Memoriam
|Leo & Gabrielle Asselin
Robert & Ivy Campbell
Cathy Clifford
Brandon Dereski
Kathryn Dereski
Stan Dereski
Tavis Dereski
Taija Gallo
Alden Hinchcliffe
Hector & Jessie Hinchcliffe
Lillian Hossler
Florence & Jack James
John Airth James
Patricia Kien
Gus & Anna Klockars
Margaret Magi
Bruce McMeekin
Madeleine Rockwell
Morrison
Neil & Hilda Morrison
Fraser Reid
|F.X. & Ada Sabourin
Gordon & Betty Sabourin
Nicole Spencer
John & Carol Sanders
Noble & Irene Spencer
Einar Sten
Beryl & Bill Stockwell
Marinus & Dorothy
Stuivenberg
Earle & Edna Terris
Barbara & Ron Tigwell
Percy Wardrop
John Wardrop
William Wardrop
Bert & Agnes Young
Bert & June Young
Ethel Young
Gary Young
John Young
Sherwood Young
Eva Zwicker
