Appointment of new Director of Special Education at the CSC Nouvelon

Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education at the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Chantal Lafleur as Director of Special Education Services. With a rich and varied experience in teaching and school administration, Ms. Lafleur replaces Ms. Tracy Rossini, who has held this position since 2013. Chantal Lafleur will assume her new functions in mid-July, 2020.

In her capacity as Director of Special Education, Chantal Lafleur will be responsible for organizing, managing and ensuring the quality of all Special Education services for the CSC Nouvelon. She will work to ensure the success of special education students, implement special programs, offer training to school staff and oversee the efficiency of the Special Education team. In addition, she will work collaboratively with community agencies to develop strategies and initiatives aimed at improving academic success for all students.

Ms. Lafleur began her teaching career at the CSC Nouvelon in 1999 and taught in various elementary and secondary schools. She also served as learning consultant specialized in the integration of technologies before being appointed Vice-Principal at École Alliance St-Joseph (2017) and École St-Denis (2017-2018) before becoming Principal at École Ste-Thérèse (2018-2020).

“Chantal benefits from a broad understanding of the varied education components associated with Special Education Services,” explained CSC Nouvelon Director of Education Mr. Paul Henry. “Convinced of the importance of meeting the needs of all of our students, she will contribute to the success of our school population and strengthen our network of French-language Catholic schools.”

