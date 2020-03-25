Weather – Periods of snow or rain changing to periods of rain or drizzle near noon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Periods of rain or drizzle ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.
Statistics –
News Tidbits – The Ontario Minister of Finance will release the March 2020 Economic and Fiscal Update at 5 p.m. today.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Tuesday Morning News – March 25 - March 25, 2020
- COVID-19 Cancellations and Information (Wawa and area) - March 24, 2020
- Tuesday Morning News – March 24 - March 24, 2020