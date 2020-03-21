New Travel Restrictions between Canada & US

In accordance with orders from the United States and Canadian federal authorities, temporary travel restrictions are being placed on all land ports of entry and ferries between the U.S. and Canada, effective at 11:59 p.m. March 20. These restrictions directly impact the Blue Water Bridge (BWB) in Port Huron and the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

Border protection agencies from both nations remain committed to supporting safe travel for essential customers and commercial truck traffic. The agencies and bridge administrations will follow all federal guidelines intended to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will suspend normal operations at U.S.-Canada land ports of entry and only process travelers engaged in essential travel. The trade of legitimate goods will not be interrupted.

According to the CBP, some cases of essential travel include:

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the U.S.

Those traveling for medical purposes

Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions

Individuals traveling to work in the U.S. (including those working in the farming or agriculture industries who must travel between the U.S. and Canada for work)

Those traveling for emergency response and public health purposes

Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (such as truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo between the U.S. and Canada)

Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, their spouses or children returning to the U.S.

Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.

Individuals traveling for tourism purposes like sightseeing, recreation, gambling, or attending cultural events are not considered essential travelers.

Detailed information on restrictions to entry into the U.S. is available from CBP here. Official guidance on restrictions to entry into Canada is still forthcoming and expected to be similar. For more information regarding the essential travel definitions or travel restrictions, contact the CBP or CBSA.