Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke yesterday with the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump.

The two leaders discussed ongoing close coordination and the additional steps they are taking to protect the health and safety of their citizens in response to the COVID-19 virus.

They agreed to temporarily restrict non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border. Travellers will no longer be permitted to cross the border for recreation and tourism.

The two leaders agreed that essential travel will continue and recognized that it is critical we preserve supply chains between both countries. These supply chains ensure that food, fuel, and life-saving medicines reach people on both sides of the border.

The President and Prime Minister agreed to stay in close contact regarding each country’s COVID-19 response over the coming weeks and months.

COVID-19 is a rapidly evolving global challenge. The Government of Canada is working closely with local, provincial, territorial, and international partners to minimize its health, economic, and social impacts in Canada and around the world.