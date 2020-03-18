Mike Mantha MPP – Wednesday, March 18th Update

The Federal Government has announced a package of supports for people in this crisis. I have pasted in a summary below. More details will be needed but it appears to address some of the income insecurity and small business supports that people have been asking for.

The official NDP response is added in below.

The legislature is coming back on Thursday for a very short session to pass bills related to allowing for sick leave under provincial law and regarding municipal council quorum.

The bills are not public yet so I don’t have much to tell you until I see them.

For reasons of social distancing only a small number of MPP’s will be allowed in the building for the debate. I volunteered to be one and I will be there. You can follow me on twitter at @peter_tabuns or you should be able to watch live on the Legislative Channel, 129, or livestreamed at https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/video

Because of the Coronavirus legislative business is being changed. Three bills that were about to have public hearings have had those hearings suspended. Bill 171, the act that reduced public consultation on the Ontario Line and undermined protection against wrongful expropriation is one of the bills whose hearings have been suspended until further notice.

I will have more tomorrow.

Take care and wash your hands.

Peter

Federal stimulus summary:

• $27 billion in direct support to workers and businesses

• $55 billion for liquidity for businesses and households through tax deferrals

• Total $82 billion – 3% of Canada’s GDP.

WORKER SUPPORT:

• The payments from the Emergency Care Benefit will average about $450 a week, being paid bi-weekly, starting around April 1.

o Application will be online; no medical test to prove eligibility

o 14 weeks of payments – that puts end to support by late June 2020

• Emergency COVID Self Benefit will act as a catch all for anyone to whom the above does not apply

o Similar to the Emergency Care Benefit but details are not yet available

o Will include self-employment and sole proprietorship businesses

SMALL BUSINESSES:

• Wage subsidy grants to small businesses for three months equal to 10% of workers salaries.

INCOME TAXES:

• If you owe after you file your taxes, you have until August 2020 to make payment

FAMILY SUPPORT:

• 12 million Canadians eligible:

• Parents getting top up of Canada Child Benefit $300 per child

• Low-income Canadians will receive increased GST credit for $400 for single adults; $600 for couples; $150 for every additional child

STUDENTS:

• 6-month student loan repayment deferral

GENDER BASED VIOLENCE:

• Boosting funding for shelters for those who cannot remain at home

• 200 million to shelters nation-wide for materials and equipment

FIRST NATIONS AND METIS:

• “Indigenous Community Support fund” (no details yet)

BUSINESS SECTORS:

• Farmers getting “Farm Credit Canada” boost; no details

• Other business sectors receiving access to Export Development Canada; details to come in further days

Horwath welcomes federal funds, urges Ontario to step up with direct funding to help families

NDP will support legislation Thursday, but says it falls well short

QUEEN’S PARK — Andrea Horwath, Leader of the Official Opposition New Democrats, released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Thursday afternoon, the Legislative Assembly will reconvene to deal with emergency legislation for workers who need to miss work as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NDP supports the job protection provision, and the ban on required doctor’s notes. We will vote in favour of the bills, and we will provide the consent needed to pass them in one day. But they fall well short of what is needed.

The NDP has been pushing for leave from work to be paid, not unpaid, along with other measures. The government refused to accept the NDP’s suggestions or amendments to this legislation — things we’ve long been calling for — but we won’t give up on getting people the help they need.

Ultimately, the measures being agreed to can only be seen as a small first step.

These small changes simply cannot be the only help this government gives to families, small and medium-sized businesses, and community-based organizations and charities, who are all growing increasingly concerned — and rightfully so.

Today’s announcement by the federal government of an $82-billion support package for Canadians is welcome relief. But it took too long to arrive, is too slow to flow, and it’s simply not enough money. It’s time for the Ontario government to step up and do its part by providing direct funding to protect families from missing meals or rent and mortgage payments, protect the most vulnerable people and organizations that support them, and prevent small businesses from going under.

We are all in this together, and we will get through it together.”