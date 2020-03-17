Confederation College to close all buildings at all campuses at 8:00 p.m. March 17th

Confederation College will close all of its buildings at all campuses effective 8:00 p.m. today, March 17, 2020. Contact information for key departments is listed at the end of this update.

Students in residence are encouraged to go home if they are able

are encouraged to go home if they are able Students who cannot leave residence and have meal plans will be supported with continued food service with new provisions for distribution. They will be contacted directly with more information

with continued food service with new provisions for distribution. They will be contacted directly with more information The Health Centre will remain open by appointment only for urgent health needs/concerns only. Individuals presenting with COVID-19symptoms will not be accepted and should immediately self-isolate and contact their local health unit or call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 or contact at [email protected] ; (807) 475-6169

Limited access for some employees will be provided on an as needed basis and official Confederation College employee ID will be required to be granted access. Employees will be contacted directly with more information

and official Confederation College employee ID will be required to be granted access. Employees will be contacted directly with more information Contracted services will be provided with access on an as needed basis . Contracted services will be contacted directly with more information

. Contracted services will be contacted directly with more information Campus tours for prospective students are cancelleduntil further notice

Effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Confederation College also suspended its Apprenticeship programming until April 3, 2020. It is anticipated that training will resume on April 6, 2020, but this is subject to change.