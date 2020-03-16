Monday Morning News – March 16

Weather – Snow. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 13 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Snow ending overnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 7 this evening and minus 14 overnight.

A Weather Advisory is in effect from Nipigon to Sault Set. Marie – Snow will continue today with snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm possible by this evening from Terrace Bay to Wawa. From Wawa to Montreal River, similar snowfall amounts are possible by early Tuesday morning. The highest amounts are expected along the Lake Superior shoreline.

News Tidbits – Today is the first day of March Break, a very different March Break. As usual, drivers are asked to be aware of more children out and about playing.

Wawa-news has created a page and section for updates on COVID-19 and resulting closures. You can email ([email protected]) with information on local and area updates for posting.