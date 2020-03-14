Statement from Minister Elliott and Minister MacLeod on the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)

On March 13, 2020, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, issued the following statement in response to the impact of COVID-19 on Ontario’s attraction agencies and convention centres:

“The Government of Ontario’s top priority will always be the health and well-being of Ontarians. To help contain the spread of COVID-19, Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, has recommended the immediate suspension of all gatherings over 250 people because of this pandemic.

Ontario’s attraction agencies and convention centres will be responding to this recommendation and will be taking appropriate measures for their unique properties. This includes:

Ontario Science Centre

Royal Ontario Museum

Art Gallery of Ontario

Ottawa Convention Centre (Shaw Centre)

Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Science North

Niagara Parks Commission

St. Lawrence Parks Commission

McMichael Canadian Art Gallery

Royal Botanical Gardens

Ontario Place Corporation

Ontario Heritage Trust

Each agency will provide updates on how they plan to respond to this new development. The Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries will continue to provide updates to the sector and the public as the situation evolves.

Our priority is the health and safety of all residents, visitors and staff across the province. We want to thank all of the employers, community partners and frontline workers who are actively working to address this challenge and keep everyone safe and healthy.”