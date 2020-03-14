Confederation College COVID-19 Update – March 14, From the Office of the President

I’d like to start by thanking everyone for their continued patience and understanding as we respond to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation. We appreciate that this is a difficult time for our students, employees and partners. The health and safety of our students, employees and entire College community remains our priority. We are also committed to supporting our students in successfully completing their academic term.

On the evening of March 13, 2020, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health recommended all colleges and universities move to online/alternate delivery. Consistent with this direction, Confederation College has made several decisions today, as outlined below. Additional details regarding next steps will be communicated on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The following decisions are effective Monday, March 16, 2020 unless otherwise noted:

Confederation College is suspending all classes and labs at all campuses starting Monday, March 16, 2020 for a one-week period (this includes apprenticeship, dual-credit and contract training courses) to support online and alternative delivery preparation. Faculty will receive training and support to assist in the transition. Online classes will begin on March 23, 2020. More information about alternate delivery arrangements, including labs, will be communicated by Thursday, March 19, 2020.

All work and clinical placements will continue wherever possible. Students should follow the direction of the organization where they are placed. Any questions or concerns should be directed to their Confederation College Program Coordinator (Thunder Bay) or their Placement Supervisor (Regional Campuses).

Confederation College buildings and facilities will remain open with the following exceptions:

SUCCI Wellness Centre, Minowaadiziiwin – closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020

– closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020 Dryden Campus – closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020

– closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020 Red Lake Campus – closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020

– closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020 Sioux Lookout Campus – closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020

– closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020 Wawa Campus – closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020

– closed effective Monday, March 16, 2020 Northwest Employment Works, Whalen Building location (Thunder Bay) – closed to clients effective Monday, March 16, 2020. Clients can receive services at the Confederation College campus resource centre and will be redirected to this centre.

Student services will continue to operate including Counselling and Accessibility services, Tutoring and Writing Centre, Paterson Library, Food Services/Cafeterias and Residence.

All employees are expected to report to work as usual unless sick or on another approved leave.

All Confederation College events, Student Union (SUCCI) events, and other on-campus events will be cancelled or postponed until further notice.

All domestic and international travel for students (academic purposes) and employees (college-related business) is restricted.

A reminder that the only official source for College updates and information relating to COVID-19 is our dedicated webpage, which will be updated as information becomes available: www.confederationcollege.ca/COVID19. Students and employees should monitor this webpage and check their College emails regularly in the event critical updates with direct instructions are required.

We will continue to take direction from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health as well as our federal, provincial and local health authorities.

Sincerely,

Kathleen Lynch

President, Confederation College