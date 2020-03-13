All CSC Nouvelon schools and daycare services to be closed from March 14 to April 5, 2020

Yesterday afternoon, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon was informed that the Ontario government is closing all schools across the province for two weeks (from March 14 to April 5) due to growing concerns about coronavirus (COVID-19). This ministerial decision aims to protect the safety, health and well-being of the population.

In light of this ministerial decision and the desire of the school board to ensure the health and well-being of its students, staff and families, classes and daycare services will be canceled in all CSC Nouvelon elementary and secondary schools effective from Saturday March 14 to Sunday April 5 inclusively.

« The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon has monitored the evolution of COVID-19 and has worked closely with Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Porcupine Health Unit and the Algoma Health Unit in informing students, parents and staff. We have already enhanced our cleaning protocol in schools and undertaken other measures that are clearly outlined in the Board’s Pandemic Plan,” stated Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer at the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon. The CSC Nouvelon will continue to cooperate with the Ministry of Education, our community partners, as well as health experts such as the Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Porcupine Health Unit and the Algoma Health Unit and adhere to prescribed health guidelines. We recognize that this situation is quite sudden; the safety and well-being of our students and staff continue to be our first priority,” added Mr. Paul Henry, Director of Education and Secretary-Treasurer at the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon.