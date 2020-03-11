Between the Covers – March 11

New book on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “Loves Lives Here” by Amanda Jette Knox, “From the Ashes” by Jesse Thistle and “Woman On the Edge” by Samantha M. Bailey. These are here Canadian authors and three great reads! Come on in and check it out!!

Staff Picks for the Month of March are: “The Whisper Man” by Alex North, “Clock Dance” by Anne Tyler, “The Whole Truth” by David Baldacci and this week’s feature is “The Burning Wire” by Jeffery Deaver. From the book jacket:

The weapon is invisible and omnipresent. Without it, modern society grinds to a halt. It is electricity. The killer harnesses and steers huge arc flashes with voltage so high and heat so searing that steel melts and his victims are set afire.

When the first explosion occurs in broad daylight, reducing a city bus to a pile of molten, shrapnel-riddled metal, officials fear terrorism. Rhyme, a world-class forensic criminologist known for his successful apprehension of the most devious criminals, is immediately tapped for the investigation. Long a quadriplegic, he assembles NYPD detective Amelia Sachs and officer Ron Pulaski as his eyes, ears and legs on crime sites, and FBI agent Fred Dellray as his undercover man on the street. As the attacks continue across the city at a sickening pace, and terrifying demand letters begin appearing, the team works desperately against time and with maddeningly little forensic evidence to try to find the killer. Or is it killers…?

Meanwhile, Rhyme is consulting on another high-profile investigation in Mexico with a most coveted quarry in his crosshairs: the hired killer known as the Watchmaker, one of the few criminals to have eluded Rhyme’s net.

Juggling two massive investigations against a cruel ticking clock takes a toll on Rhyme’s health. Soon Rhyme is fighting on yet another front – and his determination to work despite his physical limitations threatens to drive away his closest allies when he needs them most.

Brainspace is a new magazine for children that provides fun DIY projects and interesting information on a range of topics! Come on in and check it out today!

The Hudson’s Bay Company is the oldest company in North America. It was created in 1670, when the King of England granted a royal charter to investors interested in trading with Indigenous peoples for furs. Although trade relationships were often unequal, HBC posts were an important part of life for many Indigenous families for centuries. In the 19th century, HBC diversified its interests, becoming the department store chain that Canadians know today.

The Wawa Public Library has a display of books and articles that are available for checkout. We also have an amazing replica of the Hudson Bay Co. Michipicoten Post 1725-1904! Come on in to the library to see this beautiful piece of history. If you are interested in reading about the fur trades and the Hudson’s Bay Company come in and CHECK IT OUT! We also have a fun activity pamphlet for the children to do! Pick up the pamphlet at the circulation desk, complete the fun activities, bring it back and show us what you have learned and get your name in for a prize package! The draw date for the prize package will be Friday, March 13, 2020! Join us and celebrate the Hudson’s Bay 350th anniversary!

The Wawa Public Library is your stop to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]

If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on into the library and join in the fun ofcreating a masterpiece. This is the puzzle we are working on and we need your help. Come on in and check out the progress we have made.

The After School Program will be temporarily suspended. Unfortunately since the winter break, attendance has been very low. If your child is interested in the After School Program please contact the library or come in and fill out a registration form. The After School Program is for children up to the age of 12. Clubs run from Tuesday to Friday from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent. For more information please contact Suzie at 705-856-2244 ext 290.

We always have a shelf of used books and DVDs available to purchase at a great price! Come on in and check it out!!

The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, February 24th, 2020 starting at 5:30pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.